ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 2/11/22 • REBEL NEWS - FREEDOM CONVOY UPDATE, News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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Across the world, from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, globalists are forced to back down after facing massive public pressure and raw facts of science!
Alex Jones is taking calls & laying out all the incredible developments on the NEW giant trucker convoy's journey to DC! The chain reaction for liberty has begun as people are waking up and discovering the horrible truths of what REALLY happened over the last two years!
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