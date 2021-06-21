A Brief History of Hopium

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**NOTE THIS IS A CENSORED VERSION OF THIS VIDEO. TO WATCH THE UNCENSORED VERSION PLEASE GO TO: https://www.corbettreport.com/hopium/
With all these decades and—in the case of the oldest democracies—centuries of broken political promises, you’d think that the public would have caught on to the game by now. But, if anything, recent events have revealed that people are becoming more addicted to this politician-peddled hopium even as the lies and broken promises become ever more ridiculous. . . .