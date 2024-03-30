Create New Account
InfoWars - X-Spaces - Total Solar Eclipse Special Report - Deep State Using Event to Test Federal Communications Takeover for Martial Law - 3-28-2024
Published Yesterday

Alex Jones and special guests break down the latest on how globalists plan to use April 8th’s solar eclipse as cover to practice martial law ahead of the presidential election in November.

alex jonesinfowarsdeep statemartial lawsolar eclipseapril 8adrian dittmanntotalityx-spaces

