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DOCTORS PAID TO LIST COVID ON DEATH CERTIFICATES AS CAUSE OF DEATH NO MATTER WHAT
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60 views • July 23, 2021
I don't know what bothers me more, they did it or they got bought off so easily to be a part of the genocide. They should all hang. They are not doctors they are puppets. They were and still are an important part in the mass murder of millions.
Source: Inspiring Minds.
Source: Inspiring Minds.
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