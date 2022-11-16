Create New Account
We Are Not Children of the Slave Galatians 4:21 - 31 by Pastor Paul Chung (english sermon)
What You Crave
Published 13 days ago

Rev.  Paul Min Chul Chung DDS exposits on the book of Galatians Chapter 4 verses 21 through 31

New Heart Mission Church(PCA) in Hicksville, New York.

정민절목산님애 설교 갈라디아서 4장21일 - 31일

우리는 노예애 자뇨들안입니다 

영어예배 뉴하트사명교회

