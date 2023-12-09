Ye Shall Hear of Wars and Rumors of Wars 09/12/2023

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According to the
Word, when we hear about Wars and Rumors of Wars, we know that we are entering
the end-times. Today we take a look at North Korea that launches First Attack
Submarine with Tactical Nuclear Weapons. Kim stressed that he will build more
submarines, and they will be nuclear-powered. We also take a look at a new
prophecy and with all that is shares, it looks like “Nuclear War is just a
second Away”.
00:00 - Ye Shall Hear of Wars and Rumors of Wars
02:18 - Desperate KM try to seduce Bharat
03:43 - N Korea launch Sub with Nuclear Weapons
07:01 - US Canadian War Ships
09:30 - Nuclear War Seconds Away
15:49 - Prepare
18:20 - Summery
20:33 - Joseph’s Kitchen
22:56 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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