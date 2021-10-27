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The Sound of Music (1965) Decode reveals MKUltra/Monarch Programming (2/10/17 updated 10/27/21)
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95 views • October 27, 2021
In this classic film, Julie Andrews as Maria leaves the Abbey to become a governess. When she meets the Von Trapp family, a dark ritual sequence begins. She is pranked by the children in a scene that leads up to another pranking as she joins the family for their first meal together. These seem like pretty harmless pranks, UNTIL you begin to recognize the signs of MKUltra/Monarch mind-control programming! Ritual Abuse, Ritual Sodomy, Kundalini-pineal activation, Psy power...
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