Cirsten W dies Per Project Camelot's Short (Interpreted)

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Sign language by [email protected]
I have never stopped working. I continue to work without any clear sense of financial reward upon losing a significant income stream,
and suggest that everyone who has lost their job continue to work in the work they love. No doubt this will change the world.
Please email for information, donations questions, interview requests, interpreting request, et cetera.
NOTE: If you are watching my channel thinking you are accurately capturing my opinion, you would be in error. There are many reasons for my channel's video content. The first and primary reason is to provide accessibility.
ADA is law, learn about it. Understand about
accessibility; this work is in resonance therein.
Original Video here:https://projectcamelotportal.com/2022/01/06/cirsten-w-the-well-known-broadcaster-died-today/
Cirsten and her family are in our prayers here at BeadHappy