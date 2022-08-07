PLA Launches Missiles on Beach in Retaliation to Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p14i212cf
08/04/2022 Upon Pelosi’s departure from Taiwan, the CCP immediately carried out military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan. Local residents reported that the PLA fired live missiles from a military base in Pingtan Beach, Fuzhou, Fujian Province, blatantly disregarding crowds of people in the surrounding area, some of who were still playing in the water. The PLA’s disregard for safety raises the question of whether the PLA has the intention of defending the Chinese people. Meanwhile, these ugly actions also showed to the world that the CCP is only concerned with protecting its face, while disregarding the lives of the people