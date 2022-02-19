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FREEDOM CONVOY -- DEEP STATE TRAP?
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81 views • February 19, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://jbs.org/video/constitution-corner/freedom-convoy-deep-state-trap-constitution-corner/
Sounds of semi air horns are filling the streets of Ottawa Canada. The Freedom Convoy is demanding medical freedom and an end to Covid restrictions and mandates.
But are demonstrations like this successful? What happens when the media reports on these demonstrations and it plays into the hands of the Deep State?
Join Robert Owens as he dives into why public protests like this can backfire and what you can do to effect real change.
Sounds of semi air horns are filling the streets of Ottawa Canada. The Freedom Convoy is demanding medical freedom and an end to Covid restrictions and mandates.
But are demonstrations like this successful? What happens when the media reports on these demonstrations and it plays into the hands of the Deep State?
Join Robert Owens as he dives into why public protests like this can backfire and what you can do to effect real change.
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