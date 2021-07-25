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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 6) How the Assembly dealt with Sleep Cells and TroubleMakers - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • July 25, 2021
Sleep Cells and Troublemakers will just make our Assembly Stronger. Disruptive make us stronger and strengthen our beliefs and proves that our standing is truthful, righteous, and powerful under the Public Law, otherwise, you won't see the Rats plotting and planting sleep cells. We are not corporation and our chairman is not CEO, Director, or Manager. We are not Bureaucratic neither a Technocratic corporate government. We are the People, the living Men and Women, the Land and Soil Un-incorporated government, peaceably assembled under the Public Law. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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