9/11 pentagon attack "I have been UNABLE to FIND those WING marks!"

Retired EXPERT! - U.S. General tells the TRUTH about 9/11 with the words, starting at 1:35, "It was NOT an airplane!" "There should have been "WING marks", on the walls of the PENTAGON." "I have been UNABLE to FIND those WING marks!"

"...and the PRESS is saying, what they have been TOLD to say, about this..." (3:50)

This video is mentioned in the Testimony in THIS Article.

