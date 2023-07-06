Making Yahweh the head and not the tail.

For many of us in this world that follow Lord Yeshua and father Yahweh God find it extremely hard to believe in God in today age. For there are those of us who believe that being a follower of the mighty Lord Yeshua and Father God Yahweh are hypocrite and racist just because they believe.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.