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Philip Schneider 1947-1996
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119 views • February 07, 2022
The Mysterious Death Of Phil Schneider: The Man Who Revealed The Conspiracy Of The US Authorities With Aliens
Ansh Srivastava
March 5, 2021

In 1995, he gave a surprise talk at the Preparedness Expo, talking about the New World Order and the U.S. government’s ties to aliens. Less than 6 months after this performance, Phil Schneider was found dead in his apartment. Rumors immediately spread that it was a “military-style” execution.

Schneider describes the alien program as “a complete takeover of this planet, resulting in the death of 5/6 to 7/8 of the world’s population by 2029.” Obviously, the alien takeover will mean that a single world government will be created, and, in all likelihood, this will be the end of freedom as we know it.

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