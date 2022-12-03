Top White House COVID advisor claims vaccines are the reason God gave us two arms

Ashish Jha must be smoking hashish, or he's a liar, or he's actually serious in his claim that he "truly believes" God gave us two arms so we can get the COVID jab and the flu vaccine at the same time. Yes, he really said this, and more than once. Here's my narration of his statements before that comment, as I point out the numerous massive flaws and lies most people won't notice in his crazy claims and recommendations.
