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Cardinal Siri and the End Times (Part 4 of 4)
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937 views • July 14, 2020
Catholic researcher Gary Giuffre wraps up his interview series with ISOC's Judith Sharpe about the vitiated conclave of 1958 by which Cardinal Siri was usurped in favor of Angelo Roncalli. The usurpation, Giuffre asserts, is in line with the long-awaited offensive by global elites to control the last remaining institutions standing in their way, included the Church founded by Jesus Christ. Cited in the video are Fr. Alban Butler's commentary on the life of St. Cyril, Fr. Leonard Feeney, and commentaries on the Apocalypse of St. John by Fr. Herman Kramer and Fr. E. Sylvester Berry. All references are shown in the video in their respective portions.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: ludovicus_rex
This is part of a series already present on YouTube on the Sanctus Ludovicus Rex channel, where the first three parts can be found:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmJLcKSyO3CBtxJwddm0Ymg
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: ludovicus_rex
This is part of a series already present on YouTube on the Sanctus Ludovicus Rex channel, where the first three parts can be found:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmJLcKSyO3CBtxJwddm0Ymg
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