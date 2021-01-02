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12/21/18 #TRUMPDIMENSION: 5D Gov't "Shutdown" of the De_p State, Mattis Trolling, Q+ Assurance #SCOTUS
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269 views • January 02, 2021
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12/21/18: President Trump and his Patriot Team continue to leave the Deep State in the dust as they forge a path for our freedom! Mattis trolls the de_p state with his resignation letter and the beat goes on. Keep the faith, stay strong and pray for the protection of President Trump, our Republic(s) and for all the children needing protection at this time, when Luciferian cults are holding their "high holiday" sick satanic rituals. The evil must end and it is up to us to be part of the freedom team.
Here is a look at David Kramer, who leaked the Fusion GPS orchestrated Steele Dossier, funded by HRC's campaign fund and the DNC, to Buzz Feed and James Comey:
https://www.mccaininstitute.org/staff/david-j-kramer/
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was back in the hospital for removal of cancerous nodes in her lungs plus chemotherapy:
https://nypost.com/2018/12/21/ruth-bader-ginsburg-has-two-malignant-growths-removed-from-lung/amp/
The Cl_nton B_dy Co_nt grows. Here is the March "suicide":
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/fbi-special-agent-wife-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-in-md-police-say/2018/03/07/6b5c5bf6-2248-11e8-94da-ebf9d112159c_story.html?noredirect=on&;utm_term=.8fa3881b420e
And now today:
https://www.capitalgazette.com/news/for_the_record/ac-cn-crownsville-murder-suicide-0308-story.html
Wow! What another incredible day Patriots! And it only heats up from here into January as the Sun sets later each night in the sky! Merry Christmas to all! Our prayers go out to our sisters and brothers who are ill or in need and for all the children in need of care, love and protection. May all evil-doers be subdued and may we all treat one another with good will, love and respect. We, the People, are beholden to ensure that Freedom reigns in 2019!
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Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
12/21/18: President Trump and his Patriot Team continue to leave the Deep State in the dust as they forge a path for our freedom! Mattis trolls the de_p state with his resignation letter and the beat goes on. Keep the faith, stay strong and pray for the protection of President Trump, our Republic(s) and for all the children needing protection at this time, when Luciferian cults are holding their "high holiday" sick satanic rituals. The evil must end and it is up to us to be part of the freedom team.
Here is a look at David Kramer, who leaked the Fusion GPS orchestrated Steele Dossier, funded by HRC's campaign fund and the DNC, to Buzz Feed and James Comey:
https://www.mccaininstitute.org/staff/david-j-kramer/
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was back in the hospital for removal of cancerous nodes in her lungs plus chemotherapy:
https://nypost.com/2018/12/21/ruth-bader-ginsburg-has-two-malignant-growths-removed-from-lung/amp/
The Cl_nton B_dy Co_nt grows. Here is the March "suicide":
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/fbi-special-agent-wife-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-in-md-police-say/2018/03/07/6b5c5bf6-2248-11e8-94da-ebf9d112159c_story.html?noredirect=on&;utm_term=.8fa3881b420e
And now today:
https://www.capitalgazette.com/news/for_the_record/ac-cn-crownsville-murder-suicide-0308-story.html
Wow! What another incredible day Patriots! And it only heats up from here into January as the Sun sets later each night in the sky! Merry Christmas to all! Our prayers go out to our sisters and brothers who are ill or in need and for all the children in need of care, love and protection. May all evil-doers be subdued and may we all treat one another with good will, love and respect. We, the People, are beholden to ensure that Freedom reigns in 2019!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
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