© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Denis Rancourt PhD on COVID19 data deception, masking and government malfeasance
Follow
14
Share
Report
1252 views • July 06, 2020
Denis Rancourt PhD presentation July 2, 2020 on the most important things to know about COVID-19.
For references see the Ontario Civil Liberties Association website http://ocla.ca/
For references see the Ontario Civil Liberties Association website http://ocla.ca/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.