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Steve Pieczenic - Every ballot is watermarked with QFS blockchain tech
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345 views • November 08, 2020
Source:
Nov 6, 2020 : https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa4d0b12a30241aa0b4aca3
War Room With Owen Shroyer : https://banned.video/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer
The 2020 Election was actually a DHS sting operation.
Former United States Department of State official, psychiatrist for CIA operatives, and Trump insider Dr. Steve Pieczenik Reveals 2020 Election Ballots were Watermarked with QFS Encryption. Basically, the real ballots were watermarked and registered to a blockchain.
The election was a sting operation. He says arrests are happening now and will continue for some time. He goes on to say this is the biggest sting operation in U.S history.
Dr. Pieczenik has also repeatedly claimed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a "false flag" operation and that the September 11 attacks were conducted by CIA agents.
Nov 6, 2020 : https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa4d0b12a30241aa0b4aca3
War Room With Owen Shroyer : https://banned.video/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer
The 2020 Election was actually a DHS sting operation.
Former United States Department of State official, psychiatrist for CIA operatives, and Trump insider Dr. Steve Pieczenik Reveals 2020 Election Ballots were Watermarked with QFS Encryption. Basically, the real ballots were watermarked and registered to a blockchain.
The election was a sting operation. He says arrests are happening now and will continue for some time. He goes on to say this is the biggest sting operation in U.S history.
Dr. Pieczenik has also repeatedly claimed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a "false flag" operation and that the September 11 attacks were conducted by CIA agents.
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