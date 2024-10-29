Inside the Mises Caucus Takeover of the Libertarian Party | ReasonTV

Meus Outros Canais:

Título Original: Inside the Mises Caucus Takeover of the Libertarian Party

Publicado em YT, 15 de Junho de 2022

Créditos: ReasonTV

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsgFdPqOAhk





Supporters say they want to "make the Libertarian Party libertarian again." Critics say they’re shitposting edgelords who will destroy the LP from within.





The Libertarian Party (L.P.) is under new management, tweeted Angela McArdle, shortly after she became the National Committee's new chair at its 2022 annual convention in Reno, Nevada, which was attended by more than 1,000 delegates from around the country.





"We're obviously at a crossroads right now," McArdle said during a debate for the chair position. "I hate to sound like a scumbag politician…but we are going to move heaven and earth to make this [party] functional and not embarrassing for you. We are going to change the country."





McArdle, who won her election with about 70 percent of the vote, is part of the Mises Caucus, which swept all the national leadership roles and is now in complete control of the nation's third-largest political party.





Mises Caucus supporters say they want to "make the Libertarian Party libertarian again," that it should no longer be concerned about offending progressives or Beltway types and shouldn't be afraid to reach out to the coalition that elected former President Donald Trump. McArdle says that the party faceplanted during the pandemic by failing to take a strong stance against lockdowns and vaccine mandates and that its messaging is far too tame and conventional to counter the power of the authoritarian state.





"If something like a lockdown or a vaccine mandate happens [again], we won't whiff the ball and humiliate ourselves and alienate everyone out there," she said in her acceptance speech.





Critics say they're shitposting edgelords who make controversial statements just to attract attention and that they have no interest in running viable candidates for office.





