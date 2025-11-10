TRUMP HAS ANNOUNCED A 💲2,000 PAYMENT TO MOST AMERICANS 💵 FUNDED BY US TARIFF REVENUES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Trump has announced a $2,000 payment to most Americans, funded by U.S. tariff revenues.
In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion."
https://x.com/unusual_whales/status/1987528051681280478
Read more: https://unusualwhales.com/news/trump-has-announced-a-2-000-payment-to-most-americans
https://x.com/unusual_whales/status/1987679346979484079
Source: https://x.com/LookAtMyMeat1/status/1987561453118017966