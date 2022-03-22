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Gio sings 2 songs
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40 views • March 22, 2022
Gio is a local Christian artist that offered to sing two songs for our channel. He is looking for musicians and singers who wish to get involved with a serious music project in Colorado Springs to uplift the name of Jesus. Please email him at [email protected] for more information.
[email protected]
[email protected]
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