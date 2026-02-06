DPR Evacuation of Civilians: by MP units of Tsentr GoFs from liberated Krasnoarmeysk, in the DPR

Military Police units of Tsentr Group of Forces ensure evacuation of civilians from liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic)

▫️ The evacuation takes place daily in small groups with regard to the current situation and constant threats of the enemy's attacks. Military policemen get people out through the safest routes using shelters and buildings.

💬 After evacuation, civilians are transported to temporary accommodation points. Serviceman of a Military Police section Vladimir Chelnokov told about one of them:

'This is one of several temporary accommodation points established in the Donetsk People's Republic. It was opened last year. At the moment, the temporary accommodation point received 2,225 civilians from liberated settlements. They come here first, we work with them here. Civilians can stay here for the night and have meals. Then, our Military Police officers and volunteers work with them here.'

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry