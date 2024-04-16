Create New Account
Health Update: Losing Hair Due To 5G Radiation
Tami's Topics Of The Week
For some months now, each time I comb my hair, especially before recently having it trimmed, clumps of hair would just come out of my head due to the harsh effects of 5G radiation, which where I live is very strong. There are about four cell towers within half a mile of me in this residential area, and it is strongest late at night. Sometimes strands of hair come out, other times it is huge clumps. 

Keywords
hair loss5g radiationhealth update

