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COVID MANDATES DROPPING AROUND THE WORLD, NANCY PELOSI ATTACKED, GOFUNDME SCANDAL, PZIFER DOCUMENTS
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61 views • February 08, 2022
We are winning as convid mandates drop around the world. Treasonous puppets being arrested behind the scenes. Nancy Pelosi attacked by constituents. GoFundMe showed its true color as a Kabal organization funding liberal agendas. Pzifer documents incriminates itself and world governments. Plus more news regarding having sex with jabbed people, what happens to your blood and DNA
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