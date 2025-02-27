BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can Faith in Jesus Save You? The Powerful Answer You Need Today!
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
12 views • 2 months ago

Have you ever wondered how faith in Jesus can change your life? In this powerful message, Roderick Webster shares inspiring examples of faith and salvation from the Bible—stories of the thief on the cross, Peter walking on water, the leper’s healing, and more. Discover how simple yet life-transforming it is to trust in Jesus Christ.

Faith isn’t just a concept—it’s the key to eternal life. Whether you're seeking hope, struggling with doubt, or ready to take a step of faith, this message is for you. Watch now and be encouraged to trust in the One who saves!

🙏 If you’ve made a decision for Christ, let us know in the comments! 👍 Like, share, and subscribe for more faith-filled encouragement!

jesus christsalvationbible studyprayerfaithspiritual growthtrusting godhow to be savedchristian faithgospel messagechristian encouragementinspirational sermonhope in jesusfaith in hard timesovercoming doubt
00:00Introduction to the Savior's Name

00:34Examples of Faith in Scripture

01:01The Thief on the Cross

02:43Peter's Faith on Water

03:20The Publican's Prayer

03:55The Leper's Healing

04:45The Gentile Woman's Faith

05:42Everyday Acts of Faith

07:16The Necessity of Faith

08:21Justification and Sanctification by Faith

08:59Living and Standing by Faith

09:28The Good Fight of Faith

09:48Overcoming by Faith

10:12Invitation to Faith and Prayer

10:56Conclusion and Encouragement

