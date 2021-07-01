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Jan de Mosselman waarschuwt voor de magnetron!
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247 views • July 01, 2021
Jan de Mosselman, neefje van homohater Rob Buckens weet het zeker, zijn hartfalen komt door straling van de magnetron. En het heeft echt niets te maken met zijn levensstijl waardoor hij er nu uitziet als een dikke pelikaan.
En mensen! Leg je telefoon weg en zet die TV uit!
En mensen! Leg je telefoon weg en zet die TV uit!
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