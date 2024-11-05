BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. says the worlds entire blood supply is contaminated with the spike protein
Tilt
Tilt
326 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
1733 views • 6 months ago

Mirrored from Jim Crenshaw on Bitchute.

US physician Ben Marble: “The entire blood supply in the US and the rest of the world is contaminated with the spike protein, a toxin and a bioweapon. Anyone selling this poison should be arrested. We can no longer accept blood from people who have ingested the toxin.

We see unvaccinated patients who suddenly get blood clots, heart attacks and strokes after blood transfusions.I warned about this three years ago and was banned everywhere because of it. We need to stop the toxin producers and remove the spike protein from the bloodstream. This is madness. All those responsible should go to hell.”


Source: Albert: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/j3MuUTkOyHaS

Keywords
murdervaccinationpandemicdeathsbillforcedgatesvaxfaucijabinjectionlockdowncovidscamdemicdeath shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy