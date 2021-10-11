Silent War Ep. 6114: Vax Kills Million+, Jan6th Whistleblower, Vax Bans, Vax Strike Cancels Flights

In this episode of The Silent War-The Vaccines have killed at least 1 million people so far in the US, according to the Governments own data.A Capitol Police whistleblower calls out the lies of senior leaders on Jan. 6th.COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots - Developed heart problems.AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers TWO WEEKS LATER: “I Am About To Go SCORCHED EARTH If I Don’t See Progress From The Arizona AG SOON.”COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Plummet After Government Authorizes IVERMECTIN.Latest UK Data Shows Rate of Infection Among Vaxxed Exceeds Unvaxxed in Every Age Group Over 30.Chinese Emperor Xi threatens Taiwan's with Hong Kong style reunification - or else.an education company co-founded by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s son-in-law issued a “resource” for teachers this year that claims supporters of former President Donald Trump are White supremacists.Australian blogger Simeon Boikov - known as the "Aussie Cossack" - has been arrested a home for reportedly violating lockdown rules.Iceland Bans Moderna Vaccine Use Due To Heart Inflammation Risk.Thousands of US flights cancelled as the Great Vaccine Worker Strike begins to heat up."Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat