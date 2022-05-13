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How is it Russia if it is printed on the US currency?
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171 views • May 13, 2022
Nuclear bombs are hidden and printed on the U.S. currency. The mainstream news media is front-loading people. HOW IS RUSSIA RESPONSIBLE FOR THE NUKES PRINTED AHEAD OF TIME ON THE U.S. TEN AND ONE HUNDRED DOLLAR BILLS?
Here is another video: New $100 Bill Decrypted - Nuclear Devastation - New York City nuke www.brighteon.com/f4c223c6-45fe-4ee0-9c77-745606a2b394
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ for revealing their hidden plans!
The above "How is it Russia" video clip is from "Confirmed!! Same as Chinati. Now the STEP of FAITH.....WARN The PEOPLE . Please Listen To Everything" - video by Jonathan Kleck posted on May 3, 2022
Here is another video: New $100 Bill Decrypted - Nuclear Devastation - New York City nuke www.brighteon.com/f4c223c6-45fe-4ee0-9c77-745606a2b394
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ for revealing their hidden plans!
The above "How is it Russia" video clip is from "Confirmed!! Same as Chinati. Now the STEP of FAITH.....WARN The PEOPLE . Please Listen To Everything" - video by Jonathan Kleck posted on May 3, 2022
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