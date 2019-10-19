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TRUMP ASSASSINATION DEFEATED BY PATRIOTS IN DALLAS
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2504 views • October 19, 2019
Alex Jones brought a bullhorn and tank to the Dallas, Texas Trump rally.
When he attempted to exercise his First Amendment, he was surrounded, cussed at and pushed by ANTIFA scum.
Remember, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is happening right now! Get free shipping and double Patriot Points at the Infowars Store right now!
Prayer is the answer to Satanic attacks!
"In the name of the Father, and The Son, and The Holy Ghost. Amen"
When he attempted to exercise his First Amendment, he was surrounded, cussed at and pushed by ANTIFA scum.
Remember, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is happening right now! Get free shipping and double Patriot Points at the Infowars Store right now!
Prayer is the answer to Satanic attacks!
"In the name of the Father, and The Son, and The Holy Ghost. Amen"
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