Reason why Amy Winehouse was killed

In an interview with English TV and Radio presenter Jonathan Ross on his show in March of 2004 when he asked her if her Management tried to mold her in any way people ask you her to do things to change the way she look, speak or behave - she replied : “One of them tried to mold me into a TRIANGLE shape and I said : NO” – check at 2:56Amy Winehouse death: Neighbour in Camden heard ‘screaming and howling’One of her neighbours said he is convinced she died in the early hours of Friday because he heard screaming. “I think something happened that night. It sounded like some weird sexual game. There was screaming and howling.” The man, who would not be named, said he was woken by the sound at around 2am that night. “It just sounded really weird and my son said he heard some kind of drum beating.”