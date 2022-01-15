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God Has Already Forgiven You, Law of Compensation, Mercy, Law of Attraction, Soul Condition
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50 views • January 15, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/I1zWgPv0u74
20081221 God's Laws - Law of Compensation, Repentance & Divine Forgiveness P2
Cut:
55m13s – 59m19s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“GOD HAS ALREADY FORGIVEN YOU. GOD DOESN’T NEED TO FORGIVE YOU. BECAUSE GOD ALREADY FORGIVEN EVERYTHING YOU’VE DONE.“
“IN A STATE A STATE OF ONE WITH GOD THERE’S NO FEAR, THERE’S ONLY LOVE.”
https://youtu.be/I1zWgPv0u74
20081221 God's Laws - Law of Compensation, Repentance & Divine Forgiveness P2
Cut:
55m13s – 59m19s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“GOD HAS ALREADY FORGIVEN YOU. GOD DOESN’T NEED TO FORGIVE YOU. BECAUSE GOD ALREADY FORGIVEN EVERYTHING YOU’VE DONE.“
“IN A STATE A STATE OF ONE WITH GOD THERE’S NO FEAR, THERE’S ONLY LOVE.”
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