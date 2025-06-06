BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Premeditated MASS MURDER Trial data shows 4 in 5 suffered miscarriage 2025-06-06 19-59-27
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
234 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 23 hours ago


trial data - The Expose - Page 2

https://expose-news.com/page/2/?s=trial+data


CDC manipulated study data to show the Covid-19 Vaccines are safe for Pregnant Women when in reality 4 in 5 suffered a miscarriage - The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/07/06/cdc-manipulated-study-data-to-show-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-safe-for-pregnant-women-when-in-reality-4-in-5-suffered-a-miscarriage/


MISCARRIAGE Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/miscarriage


ABORTION Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/abortion


(6) Perspectives on the Pandemic | "Blood Clots and Beyond" | Episode 15 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyPjAfNNA-U&t=12s


Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: The DANGER of mRNA Vaccines

https://rumble.com/v1qog99-prof.-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-the-danger-of-mrna-vaccines.html


Hidden Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Data suggests all Pregnant Vaccinated Women Miscarried - The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/02/02/hidden-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-trial-data-shows-all-pregnant-vaccinated-women-miscarried/


F.O.I reveals the UK Medicine Regulator never inspected the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine trial data prior to its emergency use authorisation - The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/09/23/f-o-i-reveals-the-uk-medicine-regulator-never-inspected-the-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-trial-data-prior-to-its-emergency-use-authorisation/


British Medical Journal Report Reveals that Pfizer Falsified Covid-19 Vaccine Data in Clinical Trials - The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/09/british-medical-journal-report-reveals-that-pfizer-falsified-covid-19-vaccine-data-in-clinical-trials/


Reproductive Health - OpenVAERS

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/reproductive-health


CoinTr.ee

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety

Keywords
adverse eventscdcreactionoverviewgenocideside effectsscambabypopulation reductiontrialdatavaerskilledmiscarriagepremeditatedshowsprovechartsclinicalcovidpremeditated mass murdernazi eugenics4 in 5anti vaxer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy