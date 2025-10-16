Judgement and War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Prophet Jeremiah.
Judgement by warfare.
The history of Western European powers invading Russia.
Just because other nations beat Russia does not mean they win.
https://bloodandfaith.com/2021/04/05/russias-relationship-with-western-europe-two-centuries-of-war/
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/nato/the-neocons-endless-wars/
https://www.rt.com/russia/620253-if-iran-falls-were-next/
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com