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COVID-19, the Greatest Health Fiasco in History - TOM WOODS
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37 views • November 21, 2020
This is the greatest public health fiasco in the history of the world, and the media has distorted it so badly that much of the general public is celebrating villains and hissing at heroes. And, even — perversely enough — celebrating the destruction of their own lives and their children's lives.
Thomas Woods, an American author, historian and libertarian, speaking at the Mises Institute's "Symposium with Ron Paul" on Saturday 7 November 2020, in Angleton, Texas.
* Mises Media channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmT6-ChKpaiIVu2fhEIsNtQ
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Thomas Woods, an American author, historian and libertarian, speaking at the Mises Institute's "Symposium with Ron Paul" on Saturday 7 November 2020, in Angleton, Texas.
* Mises Media channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmT6-ChKpaiIVu2fhEIsNtQ
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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