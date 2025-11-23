Ep. 1918: America's Fiscal Doomsday Machine & Prince Andrew's Twisted Exploits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Marjorie Taylor Greene's Freedom Index
https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/legislator/g000596/votes/congress-119/
* David Stockman on America's Fiscal Doomsday Machine and the 16th Amendment's Fatal Error
https://www.activistpost.com/david-stockman-on-americas-fiscal-doomsday-machine-and-the-16th-amendments-fatal-error/
* The Intel Scandal Behind Prince Andrew's Twisted Epstein Exploits
https://www.activistpost.com/the-intel-scandal-behind-prince-andrews-twisted-epstein-exploits/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
#Economy #PrinceAndrew #PoliticalCorruption #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance