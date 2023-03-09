Dan Eubanks & Corey Eubanks: The communist government knows that as long as Americans have got the demand, it can continue to enslave the folks

https://gettr.com/post/p2awik049c4

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Sylvia interviews Dan Eubanks @daneubanks & Corey Eubanks: The communist government knows that as long as Americans have got the demand, it can continue to enslave the folks. So you break the demand, they don't have the power. We can't continue to support the inhumane conditions when it comes to manufacturing and producing all the goods that we've become addicted to. We want to be able to support our beautiful Chinese people, and those all around the world that have been oppressed by these regimes, we want to be able to give them freedom.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 丹·尤班克斯夫妇接受Sylvia的采访：中共国政府知道，只要美国有需求，它就可以继续奴役人民，所以只要打破了这个需求，中共就失去了这权力。我们不能继续支持制造和生产令我们已经上瘾的所有非人道商品。我们希望能够支持美好的中国人民，以及全世界被这些政权所压迫的人们，我们希望能够给予他们自由。



