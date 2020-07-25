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“The Longest “no” in the History of the English Language”
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72 views • July 25, 2020
Google is politically neutral??? Hahahaha 😂 Now that's funny.
This guy is emblematic of corrupt corporations lying, deceit and denial. I wouldn't even trust this GOOGLE GUY to hold my ham sandwich…
This is How A Professional Exposes a Liar with Surgical Precision. Awesome interrogation Senator Hawley!.
This guy is emblematic of corrupt corporations lying, deceit and denial. I wouldn't even trust this GOOGLE GUY to hold my ham sandwich…
This is How A Professional Exposes a Liar with Surgical Precision. Awesome interrogation Senator Hawley!.
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