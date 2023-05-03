CIA Spy on Mind Games, World War 3, China, Russia and the New World Super Power | Andrew Bustamante

Apr 25, 2023 Full Episodes of Impact Theory





On Today's Episode: Human behavior even when it seems to be erratic is predictable. In fact, CIA super spy, Andrew Bustamante says "humans are laughably predictable." If this is true, then why do you struggle with relationships and achieving our desired outcomes? Former CIA intelligence officer, Andrew Bustamante teaches spy hacks to help people get the ultimate advantage in business and life. The CIA taught Andrew a better way of explaining what reality actually is; he now demonstrates how espionage shapes life for everyday people like you. This interview covers some really interesting areas of human psychology that you may be aware of but haven't fully connected the dots on. People are motivated to survive with given resources, and learning how their motivations shape their drive and personality puts you in control of your relationships and the opportunities you decide to move on. Key topics Andrew touches on in this episode: -The 3 lives everyone lives but not everyone admits to -Why the people ultimately self-destruct -How the new world power transition plays out over the next 10 years -The bloodless war in China to keep your eye on -Foreign power influence in US elections Recommended reading: Mao: The Unknown Story by Jung Chang, Jon Halliday, et al The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn Red Famine: Stalin's War on Ukraine by Anne Applebaum, Suzanne Toren, et al QUOTES: "What CIA taught me was a better way of explaining what reality actually is, and the reality is that 98 percent of human beings are trapped in their own perception, so the two percent that live in the real world that have perspective, they are able to manipulate the perception of everybody else." "It's how you use another human's predictability that defines whether you typecast as hero or villain." "The more a person's resources are depleted, the closer they get to their true Myers-Briggs personality." "Questions are always being asked by the person in control of the conversation." "Confidence is a perception, not a real thing. Confidence is how you perceive your own emotional reaction or your own emotional relationship with the environment around you." "We are hardwired to survive, we are not wired to thrive."