Macadamia Nut White Chocolate Cookies





2 organic eggs (room temp)

1 tbsp HRS Premium Manuka Honey

1/4 cup melted HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups HRS Organic Almonds (to make almond meal)

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

3/4 cup chopped HRS Organic Macadamia Nuts

3/4 cup organic white chocolate chips

Makes about 18 cookies





1. Add almonds to a high-speed blender and blend on high until a fine, powdery consistency is achieved. (5-10 seconds)

2. Stop the blender and shake the blender to loosen up any clumps that have formed on the sides.

3. Set it aside.

4. In a bowl, mix together eggs, honey, coconut oil and vanilla.

5. In another bowl, mix together almond meal, salt, and baking powder.

6. Combine the dry ingredients with the wet.

7. Add in macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips.

8. Scoop out the dough and flatten slightly on baking sheet.

9. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden.







