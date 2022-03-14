© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hilarious clip of these Media Scum Bags following their script - you will see a 25 year Media Anchor on a major network confessing for his Sins. I say no mercy. Send him to Gitmo and hang his ass.
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 14, 2022
Pretty darn interesting if you ask me. Some people will do anythng for money. What they don't realize is that after this is all over, they will all be arrested for crimes against humanity, sent to Gitmo, and hung. We know who they are. They are on this video. The thumbnail pic is Yours Truly on my way to Miami from Irvine, Calif. I was at a Broker Open house , had a few pops, said Goodbye to all my Broker friends, and hit the road. The trip just about killed me. And then I drove back. That was even worse since the novelty had worn off. I did see some nice country and interesting things , however. I spent one year in Miami. That was really fun. I lived in Coconut Grove and joined the Coco Nut Grove Sailing club on a social memebership - $50 per month. That gave me complete access to the club which was on the water in the Dinner Key Marina. By the way, we own and operate a really nice 5 Bedroom B n B in Medellin, Colombia. Please come down and stay with us for a few days. Our web site is: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. There are tons of tropical birds here if you like birds like Toucans, Mott Motts, Oropandelos, and more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.