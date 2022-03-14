Hilarious clip of these Media Scum Bags following their script - you will see a 25 year Media Anchor on a major network confessing for his Sins. I say no mercy. Send him to Gitmo and hang his ass.

Pretty darn interesting if you ask me. Some people will do anythng for money. What they don't realize is that after this is all over, they will all be arrested for crimes against humanity, sent to Gitmo, and hung. We know who they are. They are on this video. The thumbnail pic is Yours Truly on my way to Miami from Irvine, Calif. I was at a Broker Open house , had a few pops, said Goodbye to all my Broker friends, and hit the road. The trip just about killed me. And then I drove back. That was even worse since the novelty had worn off. I did see some nice country and interesting things , however. I spent one year in Miami. That was really fun. I lived in Coconut Grove and joined the Coco Nut Grove Sailing club on a social memebership - $50 per month. That gave me complete access to the club which was on the water in the Dinner Key Marina. By the way, we own and operate a really nice 5 Bedroom B n B in Medellin, Colombia. Please come down and stay with us for a few days. Our web site is: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. There are tons of tropical birds here if you like birds like Toucans, Mott Motts, Oropandelos, and more.