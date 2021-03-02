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Fighting Communism? Flobots "Handlebars"
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21 views • March 02, 2021
Very Interesting song and video. I remember listening to this song when it first came out and was amazed by the picture the singer paints with his lyrics and the video is perfectly illustrated. Do you think they are fighting Communist? It sure looks like they are look at the surveillance system set up to track those who question government.
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