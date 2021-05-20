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The Shocking Truth about What Causes Cancer
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57 views • May 20, 2021
• Dr. Thomas Lodi — Beyond rapid cell growth and the truth about why and how cancer grows
• Brian Vaszily — How to cleanse your body and home of carcinogens with simple, natural methods
• Jonathan Hunsaker — The dirty truth about supplements
• Dr. Rashid Buttar — How to stop feeding cancer and how to overcome genetic “determinism”
• Dr. Veronique Desaulniers — How she reversed breast cancer twice with evidence-based natural medicine
• Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy — How the Nano Oxygen Bath is much more than just a relaxing bath soak.
• And so much more!
• Brian Vaszily — How to cleanse your body and home of carcinogens with simple, natural methods
• Jonathan Hunsaker — The dirty truth about supplements
• Dr. Rashid Buttar — How to stop feeding cancer and how to overcome genetic “determinism”
• Dr. Veronique Desaulniers — How she reversed breast cancer twice with evidence-based natural medicine
• Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy — How the Nano Oxygen Bath is much more than just a relaxing bath soak.
• And so much more!
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