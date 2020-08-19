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Secrets of Pharaoh & Knights Templars: Swastika is NOT a Hindu Buddhist Indian Sanskrit symbol 法老和聖殿騎士的秘密：Swastika不是佛教卍字
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100 views • August 19, 2020
本片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QWcrud8npM
''. . . . and Pharaoh said, this will be our red and white neutral territory of the Red and the White House lineage, where we will never make war, because it will be our base, where we will hide all our precious goods as in the old times of the pyramids; the centre of power will be there through all ngo's, banks and Swiss Octogon Nazi Templars . . . . .''
''. . . . and Pharaoh said, this will be our red and white neutral territory of the Red and the White House lineage, where we will never make war, because it will be our base, where we will hide all our precious goods as in the old times of the pyramids; the centre of power will be there through all ngo's, banks and Swiss Octogon Nazi Templars . . . . .''
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