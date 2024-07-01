Chief Palestinian Doctor Released from Israel Prison along with 49 others after enduring months of torture by Israeli forces

"Al-Shifa Hospital will be a fortress and beacon for the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip."

The Head of the al-Shifa Medical Complex, Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, described to Al Mayadeen the dire conditions Palestinian detainees are currently enduring in Israeli prisons.

Today, the Palestinian doctor was released along with 49 others after enduring months of torture by Israeli forces.

269 days into the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Since October 7, close to 38,000 people have been killed by Israeli forces. In the past 24 hours, two separate massacres killed 23 Palestinians and injured 91 others.

But it is expected that thousands more have been murdered by "Israel", as the IOF have destroyed Gaza's health infrastructure, making the counting of the actual death toll in the genocidal war in Gaza near impossible, as bodies are left under the rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them.

and this posted yesterday: Despite the austere measures by the Ministry of Health in #Gaza to preserve the remaining fuel, the Ministry warned again that the remaining hospitals, health centers, and oxygen stations will stop functioning within 48 hours due to the depletion of the fuel needed to run the generators.

The Ministry appealed to all relevant, international, and humanitarian organizations for urgent intervention to provide the necessary fuel, as well as generators and spare parts for maintenance.

This comes amid an ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza accompanied by an excruciating siege on the Strip that prevents the entry of basic human needs.

And today: Reporting on "Israel's" war crimes in Gaza is equivalent to a death sentence for journalists.

In light of the above, the Government Media Office in Gaza announced that the number of killed journalists has risen to 153 since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza.