Twitter Sues Elon Musk To Force Him To Close the Acquisition at the Price of $54.20 a Share

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https://gnews.org/post/pwrxf1ca
07/12/2022 CNBC News: Twitter is seeking a court order to force Elon Musk to close the acquisition at the price that they agreed upon. Not only are they saying they’re trying to close the deal at the $54.20 price, but they’re laying the groundwork to look for damages, payments of damages, as well as that $1 billion breaking fee.