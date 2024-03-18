Create New Account
Chuck Colton , war correspondent and Christian broadcaster , was in Haiti when the big earth quake hit in 2010 and saw thousands of dead bodies in the streets in Port a Prince Part A.
So the Sniffer just approved 100 million dollars for Haiti - most of this money will go into the Oligards pockets that are running Haiti and of course back into our politicians pockets.  Maybe even Hillabeast and Slick Willie will get their grubby hands on some of this money

