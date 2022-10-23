Portland Should be Designated an Open Air Mental Asylum

Heather Heying andPeter Boghossian recently gave talk Portland State University, and with an evolutionarily biologist, Heather Heying, stating simple biological fax that men are on average taller than women, several of the snowflakes students had a meltdown and called such facts "fascist," because they know no other words. Portland should be deemed an outdoor insane asylum and boxed in. #portland #portlandstate #woke #snowflakes MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

