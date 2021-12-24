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Heroes and Villains
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30 views • December 24, 2021
:41 Man defends himself with gasoline: Harrison Smith reports
1:49 Deshawn Pressley Good Samaritan stops thief
1:11 DOD Fear of Bible verses leads to ban
1:24 Tulsi Gabbard calls Senator Wicker insane/sociopath/sadist
1:29 Jeremy Smith shoots robber
1:27 Mask-panty has Adam Jenne kicked off flight
1:09 Christine Anderson Germany on SOS from Australia
:15 Roger Stone only talks to legitimate news reporters
8 clips, 9:27.
1:49 Deshawn Pressley Good Samaritan stops thief
1:11 DOD Fear of Bible verses leads to ban
1:24 Tulsi Gabbard calls Senator Wicker insane/sociopath/sadist
1:29 Jeremy Smith shoots robber
1:27 Mask-panty has Adam Jenne kicked off flight
1:09 Christine Anderson Germany on SOS from Australia
:15 Roger Stone only talks to legitimate news reporters
8 clips, 9:27.
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